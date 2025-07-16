Plan in works to make downtown alleys more pedestrian-friendly

A new project aims to make Downtown Tulsa alleyways more inviting to pedestrians.

The ‘Alleyway Activation’ program, as they’re calling it, is an idea from the Downtown Tulsa Partnership.

The first project they have in mind is the alley that run along the east side of the Mayo Hotel, between 4th and 5th streets.

They say they want to put in some art components and creative lighting elements that will attract more pedestrian-use and enhance safety.

Even though they’re starting on the alley by the Mayo, they hope to make improvements to more alleys around downtown.