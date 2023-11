P!nk is coming to the BOK Center

TULSA, Okla. — Pink’s concert at the BOK Center on Nov. 28 has been postponed.

P!NK’s TRUSTFALL Tour originally scheduled for November 28 at BOK Center with special guests Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo and KidCutUP is postponed, according to a post on bokcenter.com.

“Hang on to your tickets - we’ll let you know as soon as the new date is announced,” the advisory states.