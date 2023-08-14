PODCAST: How Tulsa became the center of the BMX universe

USA BMX Headquarters USA BMX Headquarters in Tulsa, Oklahoma (Skyler Cooper)

By Skyler Cooper

In 2022, Tulsa became the worldwide headquarters of an Olympic sport. That sport is BMX.

If you’re not familiar, BMX stands for ‘bicycle motocross’ and is a racing sport. As the name implies, the racing is done on bicycles and riders compete on a complex track.

USA BMX Race Track Race Track at USA BMX in Tulsa, Oklahoma (Skyler Cooper)

“In 2011, the sport of BMX saw what could perhaps be the biggest change ever: the American Bicycle Association bought the remaining assets of the struggling National Bicycle League (NBL), bringing all of its tracks and members aboard this big BMX bus. Now, united under one banner, USA BMX was born.”

Read the full history BMX here and more about USA BMX here.

In addition to the race track and training facility, the facility in Tulsa is also home to the USA BMX Foundation and Hall Of Fame Museum.

To learn more about the sport, the organization and how it all ended up in Tulsa, Skyler Cooper and Steve Berg talked with Shane Fernandez, the President & Chairman at USA BMX.

Listen to the full episode here

Skyler Cooper

Skyler Cooper

KRMG Afternoon News Host

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-1033

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!