POLICE: Armed robbery suspect tried to use elderly man disguise

Tulsa Police say the suspect in an armed robbery at the Tudor House Inn near Admiral and Sheridan early Wednesday morning tries to sneak away from the scene by disguising himself as an old man.

Police say he ran inside a room after he robbed a woman at gunpoint.

Captain Matt Arnold says after an hour, he ran from the scene while wearing the disguise.

During the chase, police say an officer fired a shot, hitting the suspect once.

“The suspect is in stable condition at Saint John’s and he is in custody,” said Capt. Arnold.