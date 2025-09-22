Police arrest armed suspect accused of shooting at officers in Muskogee

6 dead in shooting in Oklahoma Police are investigating after finding a man and five children fatally shot at a home in Muskogee, Oklahoma, early on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. (Scott Olson/Getty Images, File)
By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muskogee Police Department assisted the Muscogee Creek Nation Lighthorse Police Department on Sunday with detaining an armed suspect, which resulted in an officer-involved car accident.

The suspect was accused of shooting at Lighthorse Police.

According to Muskogee Police, Lighthorse officers were pursuing the suspect on foot. The suspect was armed with a gun and was accused of not following verbal instructions from police.

Muskogee Police said that one of their officers used their patrol car to “stop the immediate threat to public safety.”

This resulted in the suspect being hit by the car.

Police said the suspect was taken into custody and then to a hospital in Tulsa.

The identity of the suspect has not yet been released.

Ben Morgan

Ben Morgan

News Editor

