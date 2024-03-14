Police arrest murder suspect nearly two years after deadly shooting

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police have arrested the suspect in a 2022 murder.

Quentin Lamar Caldwell III, a.k.a. “Q” was arrested Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

According to jail logs, Quentin was booked into Tulsa County Jail at 9:35 p.m. on multiple charges including first-degree murder.

Police identified Caldwell III as the suspect in a deadly shooting near Frankfort and E. 46th Street North in August 2022.

Investigators said the incident began after Farron Cooper was shot and later died at the hospital. Witnesses said Caldwell III fired the shots.







