Police arrest serial rape suspect in North Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Police have arrested a man accused of a string of rapes and attempted kidnappings in North Tulsa.

On March 13th, Tulsa Police say a woman reported being raped near Admiral and Sheridan early in the morning.

A month later, on April 13th, police responded to an attempted abduction near Admiral and Sheridan, again early in the morning.

Then on the 21st of April, another reported rape happened in that same area.

The victim in the third incident identified Lewin Fernandez-Rodriguez as her attacker.

Police then linked the earlier attacks to Fernandez-Rodriguez.

He has been arrested and booked into the Tulsa County Jail.