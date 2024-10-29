Police arrest suspect following homicide at north Tulsa dispensary

TULSA, Okla. — Police arrested a suspect in connection to a homicide at a north Tulsa dispensary.

Earlier this month Tulsa Police were looking for Michael Bell, who is charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm after a former conviction of a felony.

TPD Captain Richard Meulenberg said officers responded to a shooting call at The Gas Chamber near Pine and Peoria around 1:40 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 11.

When officers arrived, they found 35-year-old Montrez Thomas dead on the floor.

“Fortunately, there’s some video evidence we recovered it helped us see exactly what took place there,” Meulenberg said.

According to an affidavit, Thomas entered the business and purchased some items. While Thomas was inside, he got into a verbal argument with a store clerk, identified as Bell.

As the argument continued, Bell pulled out a gun and the two then got in a physical fight in the lobby of the business.

Another clerk at the business broke up the fight between Bell and Thomas and took the gun Bell originally had.

After the fight, Bell went to the office area of the business and got a second gun, the affidavit said. Bell then shot Thomas in the torso, killing him.

Bell has previous felony convictions of attempted armed robbery and false impersonation.

Bell was arrested on Monday and booked into the Tulsa County Jail.



