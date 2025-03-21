POLICE: ATM argument leads to shooting at Tulsa gas station

Shooting at QuikTrip near 46th St. N. and Lewis Ave. in Tulsa.

Tulsa police said an argument at an ATM led to a physical altercation and eventually a shooting Friday afternoon.

TPD said at happened at the QuikTrip near 46th Street North and Lewis at about 3:30 p.m.

Police said two men were at the ATM, one using it and the other waiting behind him. Officers said the two began to argue and the altercation turned physical.

Officers said one of the men was open carrying a pistol and the two men began to fight over the pistol. The gun went off twice, police said, striking the man who was using the ATM in the abdomen.

TPD said the man with the gun stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers. The man who was shot underwent surgery at the hospital.

No word on if any charges will be filed.