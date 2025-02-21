Police continue search for suspect in ambush shooting that killed 2 teens

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police continue their search for a suspect in an ambush shooting that killed two teenagers at the beginning of the month.

Tulsa homicide detectives are trying to locate 19-year-old Angel Ibarra. He is wanted for murder related to a shooting that resulted in the deaths of two teenagers at an east Tulsa apartment complex on February 8.

“This person, 19, while clearly doing things that are completely wrong, why he did them I couldn’t tell you, but let’s get him into custody and find out and get him off of the streets,” said Captain Richard Meulenberg with the Tulsa Police Department (TPD).

Meulenberg said Ibarra is the last outstanding suspect.

Police have already arrested two other teens, 18-year-old Christopher Atjun, who turned himself in, and 16-year-old Joseph Melendez.

Court documents show all three suspects are charged with two counts of first-degree murder. Ibarra and Atjun are also charged with two counts of shooting with intent to kill.

An affidavit said Melendez gave Atjun a gun that was then used when he and Ibarra got out of a car and shot at four victims.

Two 18-year-olds, Arturo Degollado and Jett Brummett, died at the scene.

Police said the two other teens were injured but are expected to be okay.

Captain Meulenberg said he doesn’t want this case to lose traction with the public.

“I don’t want people to move on because they see another homicide, another shooting, another accidental shooting, multiple people have died since then and we are still looking for a suspect in this ambush from the 8th,” he said.

If you have information about Angel Ibarra and his whereabouts, you’re asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677). You can remain anonymous.