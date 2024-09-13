Missing Tulsa man found dead near Bird Creek

Tulsa Police say 60-year-old Christopher Coulston, who had been missing for the past 10 days, was found dead today.

The Tulsa Police Department’s dive team joined homicide detectives today in searching Bird Creek near Oxley Nature Center.

Police say Coulston’s body was found about 50 yards away from the bank of Bird Creek and about a mile-and-a-half northeast of his pickup truck, that had been parked and abandoned on the north side of Mohawk Golf Course.

Police say the truck had apparently been there for a couple of days unattended but say there were no signs of foul play.

Police had been searching the area all week.

Tulsa Police dive team searchers Courtesy: Tulsa Police Dept.

The Medical Examiner will still have to determine the exact cause of death.

Police did not say if the body showed any indications of foul play.

Coulston’s family says they don’t know of any reason that he would have been in that area.

