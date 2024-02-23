Police, family, and Governor’s office release statements addressing the death of Nex Benedict

OWASSO, Okla. — The Owasso Police Department says a search warrant was served at Owasso High School following the death of 16-year-old Nex Benedict.

Owasso Police said the investigator in the case suspected foul play about the reported assault and battery that occurred on February 7th. On February 8th, Benedict died. On February 9th, the warrant was served.

The warrant allowed Owasso Police to collect evidence from the high school including blood, DNA, hair, and fingerprints.

Police also collected clothes, cell phones, and laptops from the people they believed were in the fight.

Police announced on Wednesday that Benedict’s death was not due to trauma from the altercation, based on the preliminary autopsy results.

A couple more public figures shared statements on Thursday following Benedict’s death.

United States Vice President Kamala Harris released a statement addressing the death of Nex Benedict to X, formerly known as Twitter.

“My heart goes out to Nex Benedict’s family, friends, and their entire community. To the LGBTQI+ youth who are hurting and are afraid right now: President Joe Biden and I see you, we stand with you, and you are not alone.”

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt released a statement addressing the death of Nex Benedict:

“Sarah and I are saddened to learn of the death of Nex Benedict, and our hearts go out to Nex’s family, classmates, and the Owasso community. The death of any child in an Oklahoma school is a tragedy— and bullies must be held accountable.

As we await the results of the investigation, I urge Owasso Police and Owasso Public Schools to be forthcoming and transparent with the public.”

Wednesday, Feb. 21 Events:

On Wednesday afternoon, law enforcement investigated threats made against Owasso Public Schools and staff.

Later on Wednesday afternoon, police released more details about their death, noting that early information from Medical Examiner’s Office showed Benedict did not die from trauma.

On Wednesday evening, a law firm shared a statement on behalf of Benedict’s family.

Several officials also released statements mourning Benedict’s death and offering their condolences.

On Wednesday, Owasso Public Schools released a statement in response to threats made against the district and staff.

The statement said the district is working with law enforcement to investigate the threats and is working with agencies to determine the credibility of the threats.

It also said schools were continuing operations as normally as possible, though they did not want anyone to be alarmed about increased security.

Later on Wednesday, Owasso Police released new details about Benedict’s death, including that early information from the Medical Examiner’s Office showed Benedict did not die from trauma.

The full statement is posted below:

“Investigation Update 02-21-2024:

Since February 7th, 2024, the Owasso Police Department has been actively involved in an investigation into a physical altercation that occurred at the Owasso High School and Owasso Public Schools has been cooperative throughout the investigation. The students involved in the incident were all juveniles and juvenile files are confidential and inaccessible to the public in most circumstances. From reports, records, and statements of witnesses, it appears that:

• On February 7, 2024, a physical altercation occurred in a restroom at the Owasso High School West Campus.

• The physical altercation was broken up by other students who were present in the restroom and a school staff member who was supervising outside of the restroom.

• All students involved in the altercation walked under their own power to the assistant principal’s office and nurse’s office.

• School administrators began taking statements from the students present in the restroom and began contacting parents/guardians of the students involved in the physical altercation.

• Each of the students involved in the altercation was given a health assessment by a registered nurse at the school and it was determined that ambulance service was not required.

• While it was determined that ambulance service was not required, the school nurse recommended that Nex Benedict visit a medical facility for further examination.

• On the afternoon of February 7, 2024, an Owasso School Resource Officer was assigned to respond to Bailey Medical Center where Nex Benedict was being examined. The School Resource Officer interviewed Nex and their parent concerning the altercation at the Owasso High School.

• The following morning, the School Resource Officer followed up with the parent.

• On the afternoon of February 8, 2024, Owasso Fire Department medics were dispatched to a medical emergency involving Nex Benedict, who was transported to the St. Francis Pediatric Emergency Room where they later died.

• While the investigation continues into the altercation. preliminary information from the medical examiner’s office is that a complete autopsy was performed and indicated that the decedent did not die as a result of trauma. At this time, any further comments on the cause of death are currently pending until toxicology results and other ancillary testing results are received. The official autopsy report will be available at a later date.

This investigation is ongoing.”

On Wednesday evening, a law firm shared with FOX23 a statement on behalf of Benedict’s family.

The statement said in part, “We urge those tasked with investigating and prosecuting all potentially liable parties to do so fully, fairly and expediently.”

The family is also independently interviewing witnesses and collecting all available evidence, according to the statement.

The family said they appreciate the support they have received across the nation for the loss of their child.

The family is asking that any threats made toward Owasso Public Schools staff or students to stop immediately.

Several officials also released statements on Benedict’s death Wednesday, including State Superintendent Ryan Walters.

Walters released the following statement:

“The safety and security of our students is my top priority as well as the first responsibility of Oklahoma schools. I mourn the loss of our student in Owasso and pray for God’s comfort for the family and the entire Owasso community.

As part of Oklahoma’s comprehensive School-Based Mental Health Implementation, I have committed all available resources from OSDE to assist Owasso Public Schools during this tragedy and await the full results of the ongoing investigation of the incident by law enforcement.”

Oklahoma House Democratic Leader Cyndi Munson released the following statement:

“I am deeply saddened and disturbed by the passing of Nex Benedict, a student at Owasso High School. I am sending condolences to their family, friends, and the Owasso Public School district. Nex deserved to be protected at school—more importantly, they deserved to be embraced for who they were and all they would become. While the circumstances surrounding their death have not been fully disclosed, the current details are troubling to say the least. I am profoundly sympathetic to Nex and everyone who knew them personally. My thoughts are with Nex’s family during this time.”

Oklahoma Senate Democratic Leader Kay Floyd released the following statement:

“This is a deeply concerning situation, and investigations are underway. I think it is extremely important to let the facts come to light, but one fact is indisputable right now – a family has lost a child. At this point in time, I want to express my deepest condolences to Nex’s family and all who are grieving this terrible loss.”