Police find miniature horse wandering north Tulsa neighborhood.

A lost miniature horse put the ‘neigh’ in a neighborhood near Independence and Evanston this morning.

Tulsa Police say an officer on patrol found the miniature horse wandering the area around 7:30 this morning.

They say he checked with some people in the neighborhood but was unable to find the owner, so the horse is being held at the Tulsa Animal Services shelter for now.

If you have any information about the horse’s owner, you can contact Tulsa Animal Services.

In their Facebook post, Tulsa Police advise the horse likes to nibble on arms.