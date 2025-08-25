Police: Homeless man killed after threatening man, dog on North Tulsa Trail

The Tulsa Police Department is investigating after a body was found on a north Tulsa trail Sunday morning.

A homeless man was shot and killed by a man walking his dog after he allegedly threatened the hiker and his dog with a machete.

Police said a man was walking his dog on some trails near North Tulsa’s MLK Boulevard and I-244 when a homeless man threatened to attack them. After a verbal confrontation, the homeless man retreated into the woods but reappeared with a machete. He allegedly threated the hiker and his dog before the hiker shot him on the trail. The shooter then left the scene.

A short time later, a woman walking the trails called police when she stumbled upon a lifeless body. While police were investigating the body, the shooter turned himself in at the detective division, telling officers he was walking his dog when a man threatened to hurt them with a machete.

Tulsa Captain Richard Muelenberg said they aren’t releasing the dead man’s identity yet, and the shooter was not arrested.

“We did not make an arrest on (the shooter). He was very cooperative. He legally had the right to have a firearm with him,” Mulenberg said.

After the recent trail attacks in Tulsa, police have encouraged hikers and walkers to protect themselves, and to stay vigilant.

The captain said police found a homeless camp in the woods near the incident.