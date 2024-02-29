Police identify suspect in fatal Tulsa homeless camp shooting

Cameron Lynn

By Steve Berg

Tulsa Police say an arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect, who’s still at large, for a double-shooting at a homeless camp this past weekend near Archer and Peoria.

When responded to the shooting, they say they found one man shot dead and a woman who was shot multiple times but survived.

Police say 33-year-old Cameron Lynn is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder for the shooting death of 40-year-old Alcides Monroig.

He’s also facing a charge of Assault with Intent to Commit Murder in the shooting of the woman.

Police say Lynn falls under the McGirt ruling and is being prosecuted in federal court.

Lynn is described as 5′6″ and 195 pounds.

Police advise he may have shaved his head and beard since the photo above was taken.


©2024 Cox Media Group

Steve Berg

Steve Berg

Anchor

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    More From 103.3 The Eagle

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!