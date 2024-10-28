TPD: Police shoot, kill man who pointed gun at officers

Tulsa police said officers shot and killed a man in a neighborhood southwest of 31st and Mingo Monday afternoon.

Police said the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m.

Officers said a student at a Tulsa high school had expressed concern about their father’s mental state, saying he’d been experiencing suicidal ideations.

Police said officers responded to the neighborhood and found the 36-year-old man waiving around a rifle.

TPD said the man got into his truck and drove around the neighborhood, but came back and went inside the house. Police said the man came back out with a pistol and pointed it at officers, leading to officers shooting the man.

The officers involved will be placed on administrative leave, per department policy.