Police investigate shooting at north Tulsa apartment complex

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man injured at a north Tulsa apartment complex on Sunday.

Police said that around 4:50 a.m., officers were called to East Central Village, near East Admiral Place and North 129th East Avenue, regarding a shooting.

The caller told police a man with gunshot wounds was inside a truck in the parking lot of the complex. The caller said the man had been shot in the side of the chest but could stand.

The caller told police she had heard gunshots in the area.

On the scene, the victim told police he had been in a shootout with the people who shot him. The shootout took place around cars in the parking lot. The victim said the suspect ran away and that he had lost his gun somewhere.

The victim was transported to the hospital and appears to be stable, police said.