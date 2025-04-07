Police investigate shooting at north Tulsa apartment complex

Tulsa Police Department
By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man injured at a north Tulsa apartment complex on Sunday.

Police said that around 4:50 a.m., officers were called to East Central Village, near East Admiral Place and North 129th East Avenue, regarding a shooting.

The caller told police a man with gunshot wounds was inside a truck in the parking lot of the complex. The caller said the man had been shot in the side of the chest but could stand.

The caller told police she had heard gunshots in the area.

On the scene, the victim told police he had been in a shootout with the people who shot him. The shootout took place around cars in the parking lot. The victim said the suspect ran away and that he had lost his gun somewhere.

The victim was transported to the hospital and appears to be stable, police said.

Ben Morgan

Ben Morgan

News Editor

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!