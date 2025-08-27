Police investigate shots fired at south Tulsa apartment complex Wednesday morning

Tulsa Police Car (Skyler Cooper)
By Matt Hutson

 Tulsa Police are investigating after shots were fired at an apartment complex in south Tulsa early Wednesday morning. 

TPD says officers responded to a shots fired call at the Brighton Park Apartments near 51st Street and Yale around 12:20 a.m. Once on scene, officers found multiple shell casings. A woman said she had been hit in the head by a man who had followed her back to her apartment from a gas station. The woman said the man was harassing her.

The man then reportedly fired multiple rounds in the apartment complex. Police say no was injured. 

Officers say the suspect was gone before police arrived.

