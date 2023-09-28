Police investigate stabbing in South Tulsa as self-defense

TULSA, Okla. — Police say they’re investigating a stabbing that took place Wednesday night in south Tulsa as self-defense.

According to the Tulsa Police Department, a man was hitting a home near 63rd and Peoria with a stick and looking into the window.

Police said the teen then went out to investigate and the suspect hit him with a stick.

According to police, the teen defended himself with a kitchen knife and stabbed the suspect multiple times, including in the chest.

Police said the suspect was later taken to the hospital and is now in critical but stable condition.