Police investigating after woman found dead near Hwy 169 at 81st Street

By Ben Morgan

TULSA, Okla. — Police are investigating after a woman was found dead near Hwy 169 at 81st early Wednesday.

A Lighthorse police officer was driving near the area when they discovered the woman dead near the highway around 2 a.m., police said.

Police said there were no cars or witnesses nearby when the woman was found.

Police said they believe the woman may have been walking next to the highway when she was hit by a vehicle.

“We have a lot of homeless population in the area that travels back and forth in the area,” said Tulsa Police Lt. Jeanne Pierce.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-2677.

