Police investigating deadly shooting in Okmulgee

By Ben Morgan

OKMULGEE, Okla. — Police responded to a deadly shooting Tuesday afternoon at D.P. Lilly Park near East Randolph and North Ohio Avenue in Okmulgee.

Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said around 3:15 p.m., two men were shot and taken to a nearby hospital.

Police responded to the scene but when they arrived, no one was there. Later, they received a call the victims had been taken to the hospital.

Prentice said one man survived but the other died from his injuries.

Officers found several shell casings and blood in the area.

Okmulgee PD has not released the names of the victims yet, and no one has been arrested.

Prentice said several neighbors heard gunshots, but no one saw anyone firing.

Anyone who may know anything is asked to contact Okmulgee Police at 918-756-3511 or tips@okmcity.net.

