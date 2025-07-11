Police investigating early morning stabbing in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are investigating a stabbing in East Tulsa.

Police were called to the scene near 51st and County Line Road in the Stone Creek Farms neighborhood just after midnight. They say a man in his 40s called 911, saying he had been stabbed and was unsure where the suspect was.

When police arrived on the scene, the victim told officers he had heard glass breaking. The victim said that when he went to investigate, he encountered the suspect, which led to a scuffle. The victim was stabbed multiple times before the suspect fled from the house.

“There is one person with significant stab wounds and then another person that’s being evaluated that’s less significant injuries, maybe something hurt shoulder.” says Lieutenant John Woods of the Tulsa Police Department.

While responding to the scene, police received an additional call from the 4700 block of South 188th East Avenue about a juvenile male knocking on the door for help.

“In route to the call, we received information that someone had broken someone’s residence and fled the unknown unknown direction. And then we received follow-up calls about someone running trying doors.” says Woods.

After a brief investigation, it was determined that the juvenile matched the suspect description given by the stabbing victim. The victim and juvenile suspect were taken to area hospitals by EMSA. The juvenile is currently in custody.

Police are still investigating what led to the violence.