TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured in north Tulsa Sunday morning.

Police say officers were called to a house near West 46th Street North and North Boulder Avenue just after 4 a.m. for a strongarm robbery and shooting.

Officers found no sign of forced entry but one person was found shot in the stomach.

Police say the person shot is not cooperating with the investigation and they have no additional details on the shooting.