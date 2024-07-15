Police investigating north Tulsa shooting

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department said a man was shot in the head in north Tulsa Monday morning.

Officers responded to a shooting call just after midnight near East Archer Street and North Delaware Avenue.

Police say the victim is being treated in the hospital.

Officers tracked the shooting suspect to a home near West 4th Street and South 36th West Avenue. Police say the suspect was compliant and taken into custody after around 20 minutes.

Police say multiple people in the house were taken in for questioning.

At least one person was arrested but police have not identified them yet.