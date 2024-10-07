Police investigating shooting along I-244

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department said two people were injured in a shooting Sunday morning along I-244.

Police say officers responded to a shooting call along I-244 near East Admiral Place and South Yale Avenue around 1 a.m.

Officers found a vehicle had been shot multiple times.

Police say the juveniles inside the vehicle were involved in a disturbance at the Tulsa State Fair, which continued along I-244.

Police say two of the seven people inside the vehicle were hit. One received a minor graze and another was sent to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the back.

This is an ongoing investigation, police say.