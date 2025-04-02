Police investigating shooting inside south Tulsa Walmart

Tulsa Police Department
By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

TULSA, Okla. — Police are investigating after one person was shot at a south Tulsa Walmart on Tuesday.

According to Tulsa Police, officers responded to a shooting at the Walmart near 81st and Lewis just before 11 p.m. Multiple people reported that a suspect fired shots in the store and left the scene.

Once on scene, police said that officers learned an off-duty Pawnee County Sheriff’s deputy working at the Walmart as a security guard confronted the suspect at the scene and shot him.

No other injured people were found at the store. Police said a possible suspect was dropped off at a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound to the torso. He was treated and released for questioning.

Police said another possible suspect was detained for questioning after he was found hiding under a nearby bridge. Detectives are investigating the shooting.

