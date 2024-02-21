Autopsy released after death of Owasso High School student

Nex Benedict (Mowery Funeral Service Website)

By April Hill

OWASSO, Okla. — The Owasso Police Department says the autopsy has been completed on Nex Benedict, the 16-year-old student who died a day after getting into a fight in a high-school bathroom with three older girls. Police say the cause of death was NOT trauma.

Police are still waiting on the toxicology report.

The story about the death of Nex Benedict, and claims about misinformation on social media, is leading to threats against the Owasso School District.

The district is now working with the Owasso Police Department to investigate threats made against Owasso Public Schools and staff.

School leaders say schools are continuing with operations as normally as possible.

There is increased security at each building.

April Hill

April Hill

News Director/Anchor

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    More From 103.3 The Eagle

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!