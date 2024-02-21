Autopsy released after death of Owasso High School student

OWASSO, Okla. — The Owasso Police Department says the autopsy has been completed on Nex Benedict, the 16-year-old student who died a day after getting into a fight in a high-school bathroom with three older girls. Police say the cause of death was NOT trauma.

Police are still waiting on the toxicology report.

The story about the death of Nex Benedict, and claims about misinformation on social media, is leading to threats against the Owasso School District.

The district is now working with the Owasso Police Department to investigate threats made against Owasso Public Schools and staff.

School leaders say schools are continuing with operations as normally as possible.

There is increased security at each building.