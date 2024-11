TULSA, Okla. — A crime spree at a hotel in south Tulsa led to several guns being stolen out of cars. .

Tulsa Police say several suspects broke into more than a dozen cars at the Holiday Inn near 81st and Mingo on November 9th.

Along with the stolen guns, Police say there was damage done to several of the cars.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers.