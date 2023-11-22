Police looking for suspect in North Tulsa hit-and-run

Tulsa police Tulsa police

By Ben Morgan

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department said one person is dead after a hit-and-run on North Peoria Avenue between East 36th Street North and East 46th Street North.

Police said at around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, they received calls about a person lying in the street in the area.

Tulsa County Deputies also saw this and informed TPD, police said.

TPD said when they got to the scene, the Tulsa Fire Department had attempted life-saving measures, but the man had died.

TPD also said a damaged bicycle was found on the scene.

Northbound and southbound traffic was blocked while police investigated but the road is now open.

🚧 TRAFFIC FATALITY - ROAD CLOSED 🚧 ***UPDATE*** The road has been reopened WE ARE ON THE SCENE OF A TRAFFIC FATALITY...

Posted by Tulsa Police Department on Tuesday, November 21, 2023


Ben Morgan

Ben Morgan

News Editor

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-1033

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!