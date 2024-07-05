POLICE: Man says he woke up to find he’d been shot

Man wakes up to discover he'd been shot (Tulsa Police Department)

By Skyler Cooper

Tulsa police said officers responded to a shooting call near W. 50th St. N. and Osage Dr. Friday around 7:30am.

Police said a man had been shot in the chest and told officers he did not know how it happened.

TPD said the victim “told officers that he awoke to discover he had been shot, but claimed to have no knowledge of the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

Police said other adults an an infant were in the house at the time.

TPD said investigators are interviewing the other adults in the house to try to piece together what happened.

Skyler Cooper

Skyler Cooper

KRMG Afternoon News Host

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033
    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!