Police: Motorcycle going 155 mph before fatal crash on BA expressway

Tulsa Police say their investigation into a fatal motorcycle crash on the Broken Arrow Expressway Tuesday night shows the motorcycle was going an estimated 155 miles per hour when it crashed into a Cadillac Escalade.

They say it happened in the eastbound lanes near 129th East Avenue around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday.

They identified the motorcyclist who was killed as 24-year-old Robert Williamson.

They say he was weaving between vehicles before he crashed and was thrown from the motorcycle.

They say the driver of the Escalade was treated for minor injuries.

TPD says there have been six motorcycle fatalities this year in Tulsa, some due to motorcycle speed, some due to errors made by car drivers.