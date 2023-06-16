Police Officers’ patriotic act captured on video as they rescue fallen American flag in Florida

Following a strong storm that blew through the Crestview area on Monday evening, GetTheCoast.com reports a few law enforcement officers noticed that the American Flag at the Okaloosa County Courthouse had fallen to the ground.

According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, video captured the Officers carefully removing the flag and folding it perfectly before taking it to the safety of the Police Station. They had no idea that video was capturing them as they performed this patriotic act.

“Always do the right thing, even when no one is watching,” wrote the OCSO. “Thanks to each of you for your service and we send our utmost respect from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office!”



