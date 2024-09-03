Broken Arrow Police remind drivers NOT to pull over on inside shoulder

Broken Arrow Police traffic stop Courtesy: BAPD

By Steve Berg

If police signal for you to pull over on the highway, you need to do it.

Just don’t do it on the INSIDE shoulder.

In a post on Facebook, Broken Arrow Police say it’s happened during four different traffic stops on the highway in the past week.

Police say that’s a lot more dangerous than the right-hand, outside shoulder.

And you might be surprised to know that it’s also illegal.

Police also remind people the same rule applies when you move over for emergency vehicles: Use the outside lane.

