Police respond to an incident involving weapons near East Central High School

TULSA, Okla. — An altercation occurred between students on Friday at East Central High School (ECHS).

The incident was resolved quickly due to the response of the staff and the school community.

However, after school ended, a staff member noticed people who were not students of Tulsa Public Schools approaching the campus with weapons and immediately informed law enforcement and school personnel.

In a statement shared with ECHS families, the Tulsa Public Schools (TPS) Communications Department said campus police and Tulsa Police Department (TPD) officials responded at once.

All students who remained on campus were escorted to safe areas until law enforcement could ensure the surrounding area was secure.

“The awareness and quick action of our school staff and law enforcement agencies resulted in the apprehension of the group and confiscation of weapons. All students, staff, and personnel are safe,” said TPS in the statement.

The school urges everyone to contact the 24-hour safety hotline at 918-480-SAFE if you see or hear something that could jeopardize school safety.