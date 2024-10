Tulsa Crime Stoppers and Tulsa Police Department team up for Cop Talk

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police responded to a hit-and-run accident in downtown Tulsa near the Salvation Army Center of Hope building on Wednesday night.

Police said a 60-year-old woman in a wheelchair was hit by a car, which left the scene.

Another woman was pushing the 60-year-old in the chair when the incident happened.

Police said both people were hit and were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

There were no witnesses and police said they are still investigating.