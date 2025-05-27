Police respond to shooting in downtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police say three people were injured after a shooting in downtown Tulsa at the QuikTrip near 15th Street and South Denver Avenue.

Police said they received a call for a disturbance with a weapon just before 9:00 p.m. Monday. As they were on the way to respond, the call was upgraded to a shooting.

Three people were shot, and police said all victims have been transported to the hospital.

Police say they have identified the suspects, but they are not all yet in custody because some are being treated for injuries.

Police are still investigating the cause of the incident.

Police said this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.