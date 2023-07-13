Police respond to shooting at east Tulsa motel

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department said they responded to a shooting at an east Tulsa motel late Wednesday night.

TPD said they received a call about a shooting with a possible a victim at a motel near 11th and Garnett.

When police arrived, they found the victim and she was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

TPD said a male in his late 30s was taken into custody for the shooting, he was not identified.

Police are still investigating the relationship between the two and what led up to the shooting.