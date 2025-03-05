Police say two teenagers shot in east Tulsa

Tulsa Crime Stoppers and Tulsa Police Department team up for Cop Talk
By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

TULSA, Okla. — Police are investigating a Tuesday night shooting in east Tulsa.

According to Tulsa Police, officers responded to reports of a 17-year-old shooting victim near 31st and 129th around 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

Within a few minutes, another call reported another 17-year-old victim around the corner.

TPD said the victims were not cooperative, but a witness told officers about an altercation between the two victims and two suspects, which led to the shooting.

No other information was released.

Ben Morgan

Ben Morgan

News Editor

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!