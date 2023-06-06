Police say woman stabs future son in law

Tulsa police Tulsa police

By Glenn Schroeder

Tulsa police say a man is recovering after being stabbed several times by his future mother-in-law.

It happened at the Autumn Woods Apartments near 51st and Utica around 10:30 Monday night.

The bride to be called 9-1-1, saying her mom had stabbed her fiance.

The injuries are described as non-life threatening.

Police said the mother and another person left the apartment after the stabbing, but she was later found.

The alleged assailant was arrested on complaints of assault with a deadly weapon and burglary.


Glenn Schroeder

Glenn Schroeder

Anchor

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-1033

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!