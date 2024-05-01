Police on scene of shooting at apartment complex in west Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Police are on the scene of a shooting at an apartment complex in west Tulsa.

Police said around 8 a.m. they responded to multiple calls about a shooting at an apartment complex near 17th and Southwest Boulevard.

Police said officers located a female shooting victim inside an apartment.

FOX23 and KRMG are on the scene where there’s a large police presence. Officers can be seen pointing guns at a window in what appears to be a standoff. Police tape is up.

A nearby school, Eugene Field Elementary, is on lockdown.

