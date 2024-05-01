Police on scene of shooting at apartment complex in west Tulsa

Tulsa Crime Stoppers and Tulsa Police Department team up for Cop Talk

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

TULSA, Okla. — Police are on the scene of a shooting at an apartment complex in west Tulsa.

Police said around 8 a.m. they responded to multiple calls about a shooting at an apartment complex near 17th and Southwest Boulevard.

Police said officers located a female shooting victim inside an apartment.

FOX23 and KRMG are on the scene where there’s a large police presence. Officers can be seen pointing guns at a window in what appears to be a standoff. Police tape is up.

A nearby school, Eugene Field Elementary, is on lockdown.

We are working to get more details and will update this story when we learn more.

