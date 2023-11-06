Police searching for east Tulsa nightclub shooting suspect

TULSA, Okla — Tulsa Police say a man was shot early Sunday morning in a crowded east Tulsa nightclub.

According to police, there were about 400 people attending karaoke night at the Krystal Palace Event Center near 21st and Garnett.

Officers say a fight broke out and one shot was fired.

When they arrived on the scene, police said they found one victim who had been shot.

Police say the victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators say the victim is possibly paralyzed due to the bullet lodging into his spine.

TPD says they are still investigating and a suspect has not been named.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to please call 911.





