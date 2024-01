TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are searching for 39-year-old Cassidy Ritchie who has not been in communication with her family since Saturday.

Ritchie's missing car (Tulsa Police Department)

Police say her car, a light blue 2006 Chrysler Pacifica with a Creek tag #J1L90, is also missing.

Ritchie has been involved in a domestic disturbance, according to police, and anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

You can remain anonymous when calling.