Police searching for suspect after stabbing at south Tulsa apartment complex

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

TULSA, Okla. — Police are looking for a suspect after a stabbing Monday night at a south Tulsa apartment complex.

According to the Tulsa Police Department, at around 10:00 p.m. officers were called out to an apartment complex near 61st and Peoria for a stabbing.

TPD said when officers arrived, they found one victim who was stabbed multiple times in the torso.

Through investigation and speaking to witnesses, police believe some kind of disturbance occurred between two homeless people and one ended up stabbing the other, according to TPD.

TPD said the suspect led the scene after the stabbing.

The victim was treated at the scene before being taken to the hospital, TPD said.

Police said the victim’s wounds were not life-threatening at this time.

News Editor

