POLICE: Skeletal remains found in south Tulsa creek

By Skyler Cooper

Skeletal remains were found in a south Tulsa creek bed Wednesday morning, according to Tulsa police.

Police said someone was walking in Joe Creek and found the remains near 73rd and Trenton, a few blocks east of Riverside.

TPD said the partial skeleton was slightly scattered and partially buried in the sand.

Crime scene and homicide investigators responded to the scene, but police said the Medical Examiner’s office would remove and examine the remains to try to identify the person and determine if a crime was committed.

Skyler Cooper

Skyler Cooper

KRMG Afternoon News Host

