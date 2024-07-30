Police standoff blocks Highway 169 near Collinsville

Collinsville standoff Courtesy: Fox 23

By Steve Berg

The Rogers County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been taken into custody, after a standoff and a police chase on Highway 169 near Collinsville.

Sheriff Scott Walton says multiple agencies initially responded to a report of a man who was having a mental health crisis after breaking up with his girlfriend.

For roughly an hour, authorities had traffic stopped in both directions on the highway while they were reportedly negotiating with the man, who was sitting in his car on the side of the road.

Around 5:00 p.m., a reporter for Fox 23 says the man then drove away from the initial scene on a side road next to the highway, going in the wrong direction.

Authorities say he was stopped a short distance away and taken into custody.

Sheriff Walton says there was some concern the man had a weapon in the car, but it’s not clear if he did have one or not.

