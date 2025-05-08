Pope Leo XIV has a Tulsa connection

VATICAN CITY, VATICAN - MAY 8: The newly elected Pontiff, Pope Leo XIV is seen for the first time from the Vatican balcony on May 8, 2025 in Vatican City, Vatican. Cardinal Robert Prevost will be known as Pope Leo XIV. White smoke was seen over the Vatican early this evening as the Conclave of Cardinals took just two days to elect the new Pontiff after the death of Pope Francis on Easter Monday. (Photo by Antonio Masiello/Getty Images)

Cardinal Robert Prevost was elected as the next pope on Thursday, making him the first American ever to hold the position

Prevost chose the name Leo XIV.

Pope Leo XIV has a connection to Tulsa via Cascia Hall Preparatory School.

“Before he became a cardinal, Father Prevost was our provincial, he was our regional superior.” Cascia Hall Headmaster Father Phillip Cook told KRMG. “As such, he served on our Board of Directors here at the school from 1999 to 2001, so he’s been here to the property multiple times during those years.”

“With great joy and heartfelt celebration, we offer our warmest congratulations to Pope Leo XIV as the new leader of the Universal Church!” Cascia Hall posted on social media.

“Because of what I know of him and my relationship with him over the years, I think he will be a wonderful Pope.” Father Cook said.

We also have reaction from the Diocese of Tulsa and Eastern Oklahoma.

“I share in the joy of the Universal Church at the announcement of our new Holy Father Leo XIV,” said Most Rev. David A. Konderla, Bishop of Tulsa and Eastern Oklahoma. “The Holy Spirit has faithfully animated the Church since Pentecost when the first apostles were filled with the Holy Spirit and sent out into the world to share the Good News. Today, the Roman Catholic Church gives thanks to almighty God for sending us our next Supreme Pontiff. Please join me in praying for Pope... as he begins his Petrine Ministry.”