Porch pirate disguised as trash bag steals package from home

A package thief hidden inside a garbage bag was caught on camera in Sacramento, California nabbing a package from the home of Omar Gabriel Munoz. The video posted on Youtube, shows the porch pirate crouching low to the ground with a garbage bag over their body and nothing but their feet sticking out of the bottom. The thief shuffles to the front porch, moves over a small package, then pulls the parcel inside of the bag, the video shows. The homeowner says he’s not going to report the theft, USA Today reported.