A package thief hidden inside a garbage bag was caught on camera in Sacramento, California nabbing a package from the home of Omar Gabriel Munoz. The video posted on Youtube, shows the porch pirate crouching low to the ground with a garbage bag over their body and nothing but their feet sticking out of the bottom. The thief shuffles to the front porch, moves over a small package, then pulls the parcel inside of the bag, the video shows. The homeowner says he’s not going to report the theft, USA Today reported.
Porch pirate disguised as trash bag steals package from home
