Port Muskogee announces expansion with new 125-acre site

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The Muskogee City-County Port Authority (Port Muskogee) announced the acquisition of a 125-acre site, now officially designated Port Muskogee South.

The new 125.49-acre site was formerly known as Frontier Terminal.

The expansion will unlock a new rail and river access, according to the announcement.

“With direct access to the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System (MKARNS), it connects to 20 states by inland waterway and to international markets via the Gulf of America—creating significant multimodal freight opportunities by river, rail, and road,” the announcement read.

According to the announcement, the new site includes 81 bordering acres of “highly desirable riverfront property located outside the regulatory floodplain.”

“This expansion is about more than land—it’s about unlocking new economic possibilities for Muskogee and eastern Oklahoma,” said Kimbra Scott, Executive Director of Port Muskogee. “With direct access to Class I rail carriers, Port Muskogee is strategically positioned to support and enhance industrial operations throughout the Muskogee region.”

Port Muskogee said the investment marks a generational leap forward.

“Not only for the Port, but the entire region, and reflects a long-term commitment to infrastructure, innovation, and opportunity that will drive economic growth and global competitiveness for decades,” the announcement read.

The land acquisition was made possible by a grant from the City of Muskogee Foundation.

For more information, click here.