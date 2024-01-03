Portions of Green Country could see snow this week

National Weather Service Tulsa Outlook 01-03-24 (National Weather Service Tulsa)

By Skyler Cooper

Don’t worry about getting your shovel out just yet, but Tulsa and the surrounding area could see a little snow this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters said precipitation will start Friday morning bringing mostly rain to the area, but some spots could see snow.

NWS-Tulsa said portions of Pawnee, Osage, Washington, Rogers, Mayes and northern Tulsa counties could see snow or sleet. The Tulsa metro and portions of Creek Okmulgee and Wagoner counties are more likely to see rain mixed with a little snow, forecasters said.

We’re even in those areas that see snow, it won’t amount to much. Look for anything from trace amounts of snowfall up to 2-inches in the northernmost areas.

Forecasters said the farther south you go, the more you’ll just see rain.


