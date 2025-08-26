UPDATE: Possible pipe bomb in Glenpool found to be inert

Possible pipe bomb in Glenpool Courtesy: Fox 23
By Steve Berg

Dozens of first responders descended on a Glenpool neighborhood immediately north of 141st Street, between Elwood and Hickory streets, where authorities say a possible pipe bomb was found in the backseat of a car.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

The Tulsa Police Department’s bomb squad examined the device and determined it was an empty shell.

It’s believed it was left behind by a previous homeowner.

Glenpool Police officers went door-to-door in the area and evacuated about 9 homes.

As of 5:50 p.m., police were in the process of notifying the residents they could return to their homes.

Steve Berg

Steve Berg

Anchor

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!