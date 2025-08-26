UPDATE: Possible pipe bomb in Glenpool found to be inert

Dozens of first responders descended on a Glenpool neighborhood immediately north of 141st Street, between Elwood and Hickory streets, where authorities say a possible pipe bomb was found in the backseat of a car.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

The Tulsa Police Department’s bomb squad examined the device and determined it was an empty shell.

It’s believed it was left behind by a previous homeowner.

Glenpool Police officers went door-to-door in the area and evacuated about 9 homes.

As of 5:50 p.m., police were in the process of notifying the residents they could return to their homes.